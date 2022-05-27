Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,785,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024,408 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $831,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 78,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,021,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,460,000 after purchasing an additional 421,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 24,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.09. 2,155,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,138. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

