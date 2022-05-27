Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $576,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in HubSpot by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after buying an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.37.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.82. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $295.53 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

