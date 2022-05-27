Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,007,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 26.30% of Privia Health Group worth $724,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,870. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,600 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

