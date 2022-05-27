Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 189,785 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $772,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. 130,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

