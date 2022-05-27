Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,104,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

