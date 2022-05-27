Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

GORO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,106. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

