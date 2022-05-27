GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Lowered by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,121 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up about 15.9% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $42,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GDDY stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.60. 2,019,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,145. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,279 shares of company stock worth $687,512 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
