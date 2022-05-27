GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Lowered by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,121 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up about 15.9% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $42,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.60. 2,019,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,145. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,279 shares of company stock worth $687,512 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

