GoByte (GBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.00

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $105,331.76 and $32.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

