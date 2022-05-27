GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. GMS reported sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. 164,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,513. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. GMS has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

