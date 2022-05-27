Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 257.8% from the April 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 125,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

DAX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,662. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.