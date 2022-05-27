Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE:CO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 623,571 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

