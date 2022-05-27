Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NYSE:CO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
