Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Short Interest Update

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 421.4% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 667,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 433,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 58,926 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 77.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GACQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,247. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

