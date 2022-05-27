Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 5.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.51. 5,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

