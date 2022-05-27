Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $580.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of GLCNF opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

