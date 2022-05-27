GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.90) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

