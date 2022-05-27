GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up to $40.07

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.07, but opened at $42.01. GitLab shares last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 796 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

