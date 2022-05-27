GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.88.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
About GeoVax Labs (Get Rating)
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
