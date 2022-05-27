GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 79.8% in May

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the April 30th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOVX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. 347,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,554. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $18.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

