Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of GEOS opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.64. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

