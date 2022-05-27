Geoffrey Lawson Scott Purchases 49,500 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,849.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,810,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,730,810.

On Friday, May 20th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80.

GVC stock opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Glacier Media ( TSE:GVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

