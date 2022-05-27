Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 412,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

