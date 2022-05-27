Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Major Shareholder Paul Edward Walker Sells 5,931,843 Shares

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,288,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,155. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.90.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
