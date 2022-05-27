Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.28 ($3.49) and last traded at €3.30 ($3.51). 73,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.42 ($3.64).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.53.

Get Genfit alerts:

About Genfit (EPA:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.