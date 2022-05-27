Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.
GCO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,858. The company has a market capitalization of $799.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. Genesco has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Genesco by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.