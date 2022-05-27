Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

GCO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,858. The company has a market capitalization of $799.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. Genesco has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Genesco by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

