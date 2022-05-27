Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$2.47-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

GCO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 5,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. Genesco has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

