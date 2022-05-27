Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$2.47-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.
GCO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 5,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. Genesco has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.91.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
