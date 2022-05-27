General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,652,961. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

