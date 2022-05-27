General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 2,598.2% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GESI opened at $3.77 on Friday. General European Strategic Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
General European Strategic Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
