General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 2,598.2% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GESI opened at $3.77 on Friday. General European Strategic Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Get General European Strategic Investments alerts:

General European Strategic Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General European Strategic Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General European Strategic Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.