Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

