Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski Sells 40,200 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,018.86.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$1.57 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$409.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

GXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

