GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 7.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 3,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,903,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $30,383,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 479.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

