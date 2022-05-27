GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target Raised to $5.50

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.13.

GLOP opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.66.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

