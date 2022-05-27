Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $256.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,041 shares of company stock worth $1,630,657 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

