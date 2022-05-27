GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. GAP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

NYSE GPS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get GAP alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.