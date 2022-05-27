GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

