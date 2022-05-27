GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 823.6% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GMSQF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 17,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,308. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

