GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 823.6% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS GMSQF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 17,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,308. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameSquare Esports (GMSQF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.