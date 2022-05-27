FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Cut by Analyst

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

DY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $92.42 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

