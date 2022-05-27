Furucombo (COMBO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $123,135.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $123,135.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 192.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.93 or 1.87946565 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 327.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00509113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

