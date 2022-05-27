Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 329,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,172. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $970.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Funko’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $14,356,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,497,963 shares of company stock worth $29,257,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Funko by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

