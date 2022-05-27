Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.
Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNY)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.