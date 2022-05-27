Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

