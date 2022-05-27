FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $239.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.13. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $155,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $314,941 over the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

