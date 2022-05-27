Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $125,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 171.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 47.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ FRON traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,249. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Frontier Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.