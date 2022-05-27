Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FTDR traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,987. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 135.0% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 575.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 372.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Frontdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.