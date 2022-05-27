Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.41) price objective (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.79)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 850 ($10.70) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 5,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,670. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.