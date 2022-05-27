Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.05. 2,208,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,861,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.