Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.