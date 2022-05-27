Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $19.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,810,832. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.