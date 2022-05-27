Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $12.34 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $44.55. 1,722,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,998,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

