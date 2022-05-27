Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 8,606 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.81. The stock had a trading volume of 209,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average is $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.