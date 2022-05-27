Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 8,606 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.81. The stock had a trading volume of 209,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average is $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
