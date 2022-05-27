Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,626,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cigna by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $324,630,000 after buying an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $271.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

