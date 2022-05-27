Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 206,139 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $8,136,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $41.25 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

